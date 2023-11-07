Mosaic (MOS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mosaic (MOS) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 33.7%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $3.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion, representing a surprise of +12.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 3,060 KTon compared to the 2,974.99 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,060 KTon compared to the 2,974.99 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $324 compared to the $286.63 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $324 compared to the $286.63 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $569 compared to the $549.09 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $569 compared to the $549.09 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,651 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,743.06 KTon.

: 1,651 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,743.06 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $566 compared to the $580.04 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $566 compared to the $580.04 average estimate based on four analysts. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,220 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,217.41 KTon.

: 2,220 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,217.41 KTon. Potash - Sales volumes - Performance products : 177 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 225 KTon.

: 177 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 225 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Potash produced in Brazil : 62 KTon compared to the 68.33 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 62 KTon compared to the 68.33 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales- Phosphates : $986 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $970.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%.

: $986 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $970.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%. Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.73 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.2% year over year.

: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.2% year over year. Net sales- Corporate and Other : $111 million compared to the -$132.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -138.3% year over year.

: $111 million compared to the -$132.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -138.3% year over year. Net sales- Potash: $720 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $634.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.7%.

Shares of Mosaic have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.