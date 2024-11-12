Mosaic (MOS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mosaic (MOS) reported $2.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -41.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $263 compared to the $254.93 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $263 compared to the $254.93 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,475 KTon versus 1,678.73 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,475 KTon versus 1,678.73 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,996 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,096.37 KTon.

: 1,996 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,096.37 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,879 KTon compared to the 3,047.36 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,879 KTon compared to the 3,047.36 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock : 87 $/Ton versus 82 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 87 $/Ton versus 82 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur : 126 $/Ton versus 131.4 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 126 $/Ton versus 131.4 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $486 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $545.39.

: $486 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $545.39. Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia : 482 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 360.31 $/Ton.

: 482 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 360.31 $/Ton. Net sales- Phosphates : $1.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $1.01 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.40 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.2% year over year.

: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.2% year over year. Net sales- Corporate and Other : -$119 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $59.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -207.2%.

: -$119 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $59.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -207.2%. Net sales- Potash: $526 million compared to the $535.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.9% year over year.

Shares of Mosaic have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

