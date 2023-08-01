Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mosaic (MOS) reported $3.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 36.8%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $3.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion, representing a surprise of +6.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2163 KTon versus 2130 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2163 KTon versus 2130 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1922 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1867.41 KTon.

: 1922 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1867.41 KTon. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2385 KTon compared to the 2303.73 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2385 KTon compared to the 2303.73 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock : 79 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74 $/Ton.

: 79 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74 $/Ton. Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur : 195 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 178.54 $/Ton.

: 195 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 178.54 $/Ton. Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia : 441 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 392.14 $/Ton.

: 441 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 392.14 $/Ton. Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $634 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $620.43.

: $634 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $620.43. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance products : 919 KTon versus 931.76 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 919 KTon versus 931.76 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Net sales- Phosphates : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year. Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.42 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.2% change.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.2% change. Net sales- Potash : $849 million compared to the $824.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.3% year over year.

: $849 million compared to the $824.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.3% year over year. Net sales- Corporate and Other: -$159 million compared to the -$195.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Mosaic have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

