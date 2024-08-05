Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Mosaic (MOS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting a decline of 34.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.93 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mosaic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Phosphates' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes' of $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Potash' to come in at $621.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination)' will reach $269.12. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $392.

The consensus estimate for 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' stands at 1,724.33 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,922 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' reaching 2,308.09 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,163 KTon.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' will likely reach 2,406.50 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,385 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock' will reach 78.00 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 79 $/Ton.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur' at 122.56 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 195 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination)' should arrive at $553.51. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $595 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia' to reach 365.14 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 441 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination)' should come in at $611.60. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $634 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Mosaic have returned +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, MOS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

