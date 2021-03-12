Mosaic (MOS) Partners With Sound Agriculture to Boost Yield

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced a strategic partnership with Sound Agriculture to launch a revolutionary nutrient efficiency product. This product is expected to boost yields of major row crops and improve soil health.

The two companies will get together for the development and distribution of a proprietary mix of Sound Agriculture’s bio-inspired chemistry and key micronutrients. It can be ascertained from early data that the combination holds potential to be a best-in-class product within the broader nutrient efficiency space.

The new product is expected to be launched in the United States by 2023, before release in additional markets in the Americas, with focus on Brazil, Argentina and Canada. Sound Agriculture will be involved in the production of the active ingredient and product formulation, while Mosaic will focus on field development, regulatory, sales and marketing work.

This partnership enhances Mosaic’s current soil health portfolio while providing another medium for a comprehensive and well-balanced approach to plant nutrition. The collaboration complements Sound Agriculture’s SOURCE product line of foliar products for corn and soybeans by adding core micronutrients for growers who expect a complete in-season fertility solution.

Shares of Mosaic have surged 203.8% in the past year compared with 109.4% rise of the industry.

The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects improving market dynamics that were witnessed in the second half of 2020 to continue through 2021. For 2021, Mosaic expects depreciation, depletion and amortization of $910-$920 million. The company also anticipates net interest expenses in the band of $180-$190 million for 2021. Capital expenditure is forecast to be around $1.1 billion for 2021.

Mosaic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, BHP Group BHP and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 107.8% for the current fiscal. The company's shares have surged around 155.9% in a year.

BHP has an expected earnings growth rate of 76.8% for the current fiscal. The company's shares have gained 116.1% in the past year.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal. The company's shares have rallied around 230.1% in the past year.

