Mosaic (MOS) Partners With BioConsortia for Microbial Products

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced its collaboration with BioConsortia Inc for the development and launch of nitrogen-fixing microbial products. These products are designed to increase yields of corn, wheat and other major non-legume row crops.

Per the agreement, BioConsortia’s patented Advanced Microbial Selection process will be used along with other proprietary tools to develop the most robust and innovative microbial capable of colonizing a non-legume crop such as corn. These products can help farmers optimize the use of fertilizer inputs and improve profitability.

This collaboration is one of the mediums through which Mosaic intends to build a soil health portfolio. These products are an addition to its dedication toward nutrient stewardship and providing improvements in soil health to enable customers achieve their goals. Mosaic will have exclusive rights to the nitrogen-fixing technology in the Americas.

Shares of Mosaic have increased 18.6% in the past year compared with 15.8% rise of the industry.

For 2020, Mosaic projects depreciation, depletion and amortization of $860-$900 million compared with $860-$910 million expected earlier. The company continues to anticipate net interest expenses of $180-$190 million for 2020. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $1.2 billion for 2020.

The company also expects the strengthening fundamental trends to continue in 2021. Factors like strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather makes grower economics across the globe attractive.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space are Bunge Limited BG, First Majestic Silver Corp. AG, and BHP Group BHP.

Bunge has a projected earnings growth rate of 43% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 16.5% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

First Majestic Silver has an expected earnings growth rate of 75% for the current year. The company’s shares are up around 1.7% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

BHP has an expected earnings growth rate of around 32.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 17.2% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.