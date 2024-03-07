Mosaic (MOS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Mosaic (MOS) standing at $31.93, reflecting a +1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 3.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.78% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Mosaic in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 43.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating a 21.97% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $12.15 billion, demonstrating changes of -20.17% and -11.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Mosaic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.87% lower. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Mosaic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.

Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.