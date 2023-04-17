Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $47.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 9.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 46.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.35 billion, down 14.61% from the prior-year quarter.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $14.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.97% and -23.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.53% lower within the past month. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.6.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.