Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $46.56, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 19.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.34 billion, down 14.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.55 per share and revenue of $15.13 billion, which would represent changes of -31.43% and -20.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.15% lower within the past month. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.32, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

