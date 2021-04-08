Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $31.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 0.58% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 916.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.31 billion, up 28.3% from the year-ago period.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $10.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +200% and +23.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.76% higher. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MOS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.68, so we one might conclude that MOS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

