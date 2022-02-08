Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $44.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 11.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Mosaic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 242.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.84 billion, up 56.25% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% higher within the past month. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.68.

Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.72 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

