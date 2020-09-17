Mosaic (MOS) Issues August Sales Volumes & Revenues of Units

The Mosaic Company MOS recently released August 2020 sales volume and revenue figures for its segments.

In the Potash unit, the company recorded sales volume of 741,000 tons in August, down 1.9% year over year. Revenues in the segment fell 22.2% year over year to $154 million.

In the Mosaic Fertilizantes unit, sales volume rose 2% year over year to 1,266,000 tons. Revenues in the segment declined 21.2% year over year to $393 million.

In Phosphates, the company reported 6.4% year-over-year rise in sales volume to 743,000 tons. Revenues in the segment fell 0.4% year over year to $261 million.

Mosaic, which is among the prominent companies in the fertilizers space along with CF Industries Holdings Inc. CF, Nutrien Ltd NTR and Intrepid Potash Inc. IPI, expects depreciation, depletion and amortization of $860-$910 million for 2020. The company anticipates net interest expenses of $180-$190 million for 2020. Capital expenditures are expected to be around $1.2 billion for 2020.

In August, Mosaic stated that phosphate fertilizer products prices have strengthened globally, reflecting tightening supply and demand balance. The company also expects potash prices to be stable. However, the company expects the risk of coronavirus to persist throughout 2020.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.