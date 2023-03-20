Mosaic (MOS) Gains on Strong Fertilizer Demand and Cost Actions

The Mosaic Company MOS benefits from strong demand for phosphate and potash, its cost actions and higher prices amid headwinds from input cost inflation.



Mosaic is benefiting from strong demand and prices for phosphate and potash. Higher agricultural commodity prices and attractive farm economics are driving demand for fertilizers globally. Farmer economics remain attractive in most global growing regions on strong crop demand, affordable inputs, and favorable weather.

Demand for grains and oilseeds remains high along with strong farm economics. Strong agricultural commodity pricing trends and improved farmer affordability are likely to drive demand for fertilizers in 2023. Higher prices are also likely to drive sales across the company’s phosphate and potash units.



The company, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects strong agricultural commodity pricing trends to drive the recovery of demand in the fertilizers market in 2023. Mosaic also noted that the demand for grains and oilseeds is high. Higher biofuel consumption, crop production and concerns over food security are expected to continue to drive elevated crop prices through this year and potentially beyond, resulting in higher global fertilizer demand during the year.



Mosaic is also taking actions to reduce costs amid a still-challenging operating environment. Its actions to improve its operating cost structure through transformation plans are expected to boost profitability. Transformational savings are also expected to drive margins in its Mosaic Fertilizantes segment.



However, the company is likely to continue to face headwinds due to high prices of key raw material. Prices of sulfur and ammonia remain elevated, made worse by the uncertainties over the supply from Russia amid the war. Plant shutdowns and maintenance have also led to a tight supply of raw materials. As such, the company is expected to face margin pressure associated higher input costs. Some impacts of input cost inflation are expected to continue in the first quarter of 2023. Higher costs are likely to continue to impact margins in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment in the first quarter.

