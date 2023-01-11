Mosaic (MOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $45.22, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 4.68% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $2.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.43 billion, up 15.41% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% lower. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.69.

Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

