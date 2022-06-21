Mosaic (MOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $51.58, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 17.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Mosaic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.08, up 248.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.81 billion, up 107.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.90 per share and revenue of $21.99 billion, which would represent changes of +175.79% and +77.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.91% higher. Mosaic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.85, so we one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

