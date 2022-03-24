Mosaic (MOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $68.57, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 50.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.38, up 317.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.13 billion, up 79.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $18.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +125% and +52.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.07% higher within the past month. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.21.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

