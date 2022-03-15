Mosaic (MOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $58.43, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 30.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $2.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 324.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.13 billion, up 79.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.40 per share and revenue of $18.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +106.35% and +49.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.42% higher within the past month. Mosaic is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.43.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

