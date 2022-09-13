Mosaic (MOS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $52.61, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 4.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 1.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.06% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.70, up 174.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.36 billion, up 86.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.62 per share and revenue of $21.34 billion, which would represent changes of +170.24% and +72.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.19.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



