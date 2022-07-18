Mosaic (MOS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $45.71, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 11.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 19.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $3.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 233.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.62 billion, up 100.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.60 per share and revenue of $21.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +169.84% and +75.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.13% lower. Mosaic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.28.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.