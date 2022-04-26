Mosaic (MOS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $63.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 6.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.49% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Mosaic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $2.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 328.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.11 billion, up 78.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.27 per share and revenue of $19.52 billion, which would represent changes of +143.45% and +57.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.22% higher within the past month. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.