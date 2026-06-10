Mosaic (MOS) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mosaic (MOS). Shares have lost about 5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mosaic due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Mosaic's Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates on Higher Input Costs, Sales Up Y/Y

Mosaic posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, down 89.8% from 49 cents a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 75%.



Net sales rose 14.4% year over year to roughly $3 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion by 9%. Results reflected volatile fertilizer and raw material markets.

Segment Highlights

The Phosphate segment generated net sales of $1.4 billion in the quarter, up from $1.1 billion a year ago. Sales volumes increased to 1.9 million tons from 1.5 million tons, in line with our estimate of 1.9 million tons. Gross margin fell sharply to $2 per ton from $111 per ton, as higher raw material costs overwhelmed the benefit of better volumes. The average DAP selling price was $668 per ton versus $623 per ton in the year-ago quarter.



The Potash segment delivered net sales of $667 million, up from $570 million a year ago. Sales volumes were 2.2 million tons compared with 2.1 million tons in the prior-year period. The figure beat our estimate of 2.1 million tons. Gross margin improved to $88 per ton from $80 per ton. Higher realized prices more than offset a higher cost environment. The average MOP selling price rose to $265 per ton from $223 per ton.



Mosaic Fertilizantes posted net sales of $937 million, essentially flat with $934 million a year ago. Sales volumes declined to 1.6 million tons from 1.8 million tons, while gross margin compressed to $22 per ton from $69 per ton. The average finished product selling price increased to $527 per ton from $452 per ton. The company said the decision to idle operations at Araxa and Patrocinio resulted in charges totaling $442 million, which drove the reported loss in the quarter. The ongoing credit constraints in Brazil were also flagged as a headwind to distribution margins.

Financials

Mosaic ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $281.8 million, compared with $276.6 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $4.27 billion versus $4.25 billion at the end of 2025.



Cash flow from operating activities was $104.2 million in the first quarter, up from $42.9 million a year ago, aided by improved working capital dynamics. Capital expenditures were $356.8 million, and free cash flow was negative $252.6 million, consistent with typical first-quarter seasonality.



Mosaic paid a regular dividend of 22 cents per share in the quarter.

Outlook

For 2026, Mosaic reduced capital expenditure guidance by $250 million to $1.25 billion and maintained its potash production outlook of about 9 million tons. For the second quarter, phosphate sales volumes are expected to be 1.4 to 1.7 million tons with DAP prices of $760 to $780 per ton, while potash sales volumes are projected to be 1.9 to 2.1 million tons with MOP prices of $260 to $280 per ton. Management also reaffirmed key annual guideposts, including SG&A expense of $520 to $540 million, net interest expense of $200 to $220 million, and cash taxes of $275 to $325 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -52.22% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Mosaic has a subpar Growth Score of D, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Mosaic has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.