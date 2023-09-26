Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $35.40, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 5.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 73.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.16 billion, down 40.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $13.17 billion, which would represent changes of -64.67% and -31.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Mosaic has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

