Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion, down 40.14% from the year-ago period.

MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $13.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.22% and -29.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% lower within the past month. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.44.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

