Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $49.97, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 8.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, up 12.13% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% lower. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.52, so we one might conclude that Mosaic is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.