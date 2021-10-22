Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $42.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 20.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MOS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MOS to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 591.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, up 59.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $12.46 billion, which would represent changes of +487.06% and +43.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.52% higher within the past month. MOS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MOS has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.88, which means MOS is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

