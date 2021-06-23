Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $30.99, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 10.61% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

MOS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MOS to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 754.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 43.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion, which would represent changes of +272.94% and +30.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MOS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MOS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

