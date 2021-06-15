Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $33.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 10.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MOS is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 754.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 43.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +272.94% and +30.25%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MOS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MOS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.

Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

