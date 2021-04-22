Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed the most recent trading day at $33.06, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 5.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

MOS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 933.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.31 billion, up 28.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +209.41% and +24.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.3% higher. MOS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MOS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.96, which means MOS is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

