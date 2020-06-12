Mosaic (MOS) Declares May Sales Volumes & Revenues of Units

The Mosaic Company MOS has released May 2020 sales volume and revenue figures for its segments.



In the Potash unit, the company recorded sales volume of 810,000 tons in May, up 8.7% year over year. Revenues in the segment fell 13.7% year over year to $176 million in the month.



In the Mosaic Fertilizantes unit, sales volume rallied 39.6% year over year to 870,000 tons. Revenues in the segment fell 3.2% year over year to $259 million in May.



In Phosphates, the company reported 19.1% year-over-year decline in sales volume to 608,000 tons. Revenues in the segment declined 34.2% year over year to $214 million in May.



Shares of Mosaic have plunged 45.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 28.5% decline.





In May, Mosaic stated that it expects depreciation, depletion and amortization of $910-$920 million for 2020. Moreover, it anticipates net interest expenses of $180-$190 million for 2020. Also, the company anticipates capital expenditure of roughly $1.2 billion for 2020.



Mosaic also expects to receive cash proceeds of up to $170 million from tax refunds and unwinding of an interest rate swap in 2020. The company also noted that it expects to achieve $50 million in Mosaic Fertilizantes' transformational savings for 2020.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Barrick has an expected earnings growth rate of 64.7% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 81.2% in the past year.



Royal Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 66.2% for fiscal 2020. Its shares have returned 34.7% in the past year.



Franco-Nevada has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.2% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 72.3% in the past year.



