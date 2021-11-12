Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Volumes for October

The Mosaic Company MOS announced sales volumes and revenues for October 2021 by business unit.

The Potash segment recorded sales volume of 665,000 tons in October, down 22.2% from 855,000 tons in the year-ago period. Sales revenues were $258 million, up around 43.3% from $180 million in the prior-year period.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment’s sales volume rose 2.9% to 842,000 tons from 818,000 tons last year. Sales revenues increased around 84.5% to $500 million from $271 million recorded last year.

The Phosphates segment recorded sales volume of 569,000 tons, down around 20.1% from 712,000 tons a year ago. Sales revenues in the segment were $437 million, up around 48.6% from $294 million a year ago.

Shares of Mosaic have soared 104.4% in the past year compared with a 60.1% surge of the industry.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects strong agricultural commodity pricing trends to continue through the fourth quarter of 2021, driving demand for fertilizers.

The company expects upward pricing momentum to continue, with about 90% of fourth-quarter sales committed and priced as well as some commitments as far as the second quarter of 2022 being requested by certain customers. Average realized prices for phosphate in the fourth quarter are expected to be $55-$65 per ton higher than the prior quarter’s levels. Fourth-quarter phosphate raw material costs per finished ton are expected to be $5-$10 higher than the prior quarter. Potash’s average realized prices are expected to be $110-$130 per ton higher than the third quarter.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, The Chemours Company CC and Dow Inc. DOW.

Nucor has an expected earnings growth rate of 583.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 18.1% upward in the past 60 days.

Nucor beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters while missing the same twice. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 2.74%, on average. Its shares have also rallied around 119.4% over a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of 105.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised 10% upward in the past 60 days.

Chemours beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 34.2%, on average. Its shares have also rallied around 45.4% over a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 447% for the current year. The consensus estimate for the current year has been revised 8.7% upward in the past 60 days.

Dow beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 14.1%. The company’s shares have gained around 15% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

