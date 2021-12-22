Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Volumes for November

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced sales volumes and revenues for November 2021 across all businesses.

The Potash segment recorded sales volume of 644,000 tons in November, down 13.7% from 746,000 tons in the year-ago period. Sales revenues were $271 million, up around 67.3% from $162 million in the prior-year period.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment’s sales volume rose 5.3% to 731,000 tons from 694,000 tons last year. Sales revenues increased around 102.1% to $489 million from $242 million recorded last year.

The Phosphates segment recorded sales volume of 576,000 tons, down around 19.9% from 719,000 tons a year ago. Sales revenues in the segment were $465 million, up around 49% from $312 million a year ago.

Mosaic expects Phosphates finished product sales volume in the band of 1.8-1.9 million tons for the fourth quarter. Phosphates revenues in November were favorably impacted by low-margin intercompany sulfur sales. Its previous outlook for fourth-quarter average sales prices increasing in the range of $55-$65 per ton from third-quarter levels remains unchanged.

In the Potash segment, Mosaic continues to expect fourth-quarter sales volume of 2-2.1 million tons. The sequential potash price increase in the fourth quarter over the third-quarter average realized prices is projected to be at the bottom end of its guidance of $110-$130 per ton. Port congestion in Brazil has shifted expected recognition of higher-priced sales ton to the first quarter of 2022, the company noted.

Shares of Mosaic have soared 69% in the past year compared with a 32.1% rally of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nutrien Ltd. NTR, The Chemours Company CC and AdvanSix Inc. ASIX.

Nutrien has an expected earnings growth rate of 233.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 16.3% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 73.5%, on average. The stock has increased 53.8% in a year. NTR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of 105.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised 10% upward in the past 60 days.

Chemours beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 34.2%, on average. CC has increased 20% over a year. Chemours currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 194.5% for the current year. ASIX's consensus estimate for the current year has been revised 5.9% upward in the past 60 days.

AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 46.9%. ASIX has rallied 123.5% in a year. AdvanSix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.