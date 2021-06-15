Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Volumes for May 2021

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced its sales volumes and revenues for May 2021 by business unit.

The Potash Segment recorded sales volume of 891,000 tons in May, up 10% from 810,000 tons in the year-ago period. Sales revenues were $246 million, up around 40% from $176 million in the prior-year period.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment witnessed a roughly 9% decline in sales volume to 790,000 tons from 870,000 tons last year. Sales revenues increased around 30% to $336 million from $259 million recorded last year.

The Phosphates segment recorded sales volume of 553,000 tons, down around 9% from 608,000 tons in 2020. Sales revenues in the segment were $327 million, up around 53% year over year.

Shares of Mosaic have gained 142.9% in the past year compared with 80.4% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects strong fundamental trends witnessed in the last three quarters to continue through 2021. Strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather indicate strong grower economics.

Chinese phosphate exports are expected to remain low in 2021 due to high domestic demand and recent industry restructuring limit supplies available for export.

The company projects $80-$90 per ton improvement in realized prices in the Phosphates segment, sequentially, in the second quarter. In the Potash segment, $20-$30 per ton improvement in realized prices is expected in the second quarter.

Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, Olin Corporation OLN and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 260% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 130.3% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 506.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 264% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 126% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 59.9% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

