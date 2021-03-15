Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Volumes for February 2021

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced its sales volumes and revenues for February 2021 by business unit.

The Potash Segment recorded sales volume of 617,000 tons in February, up from 489,000 tons in the same period last year. Sales revenues were $143 million, up 21% year over year.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment witnessed a slight decline in sales volume to 711,000 tons from 737,000 tons last year. Sales revenues increased to $261 million from $255 million recorded in February 2020.

The Phosphates segment recorded sales volume of 614,000 tons, up from 532,000 tons last year. The sales revenues for this segment were $297 million, up around 73%.

Shares of Mosaic have gained 233.7% in the past year compared with 143% rise of the industry.

The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects improving market dynamics that were witnessed in the second half of 2020 to continue through 2021. For 2021, Mosaic expects depreciation, depletion and amortization of $910-$920 million. The company also anticipates net interest expenses of $180-$190 million for 2021. Capital expenditure is forecast to be around $1.1 billion for 2021.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Mosaic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, BHP Group BHP and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 107.8% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 186.8% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BHP has an expected earnings growth rate of 76.8% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained 136.4% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 312.8% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

