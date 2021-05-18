Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Volumes for April 2021

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced its sales volumes and revenues for Apr 2021 by business unit.

The Potash Segment recorded sales volume of 741,000 tons in April, down from 914,000 tons in the year-ago period. Sales revenues were $198 million, down from $200 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment witnessed a decline in sales volume to 459,000 tons from 592,000 tons last year. Sales revenues increased to $205 million from $173 million recorded last year.

The Phosphates segment recorded sales volume of 744,000 tons, down from 751,000 tons in 2020. Sales revenues in the segment were $407 million, up around 58% year over year.

Shares of Mosaic have gained 236% in the past year compared with 104% rise of the industry.

The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects strong fundamental trends witnessed in the last three quarters to continue through 2021. Strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather indicate strong grower economics.

Chinese phosphate exports are expected to remain low in 2021 due to high domestic demand and recent industry restructuring limit supplies available for export.

The company projects $80-$90 per ton improvement in realized prices in the Phosphates segment sequentially in the second quarter. For the Potash segment, $20-$30 per ton improvement in realized prices is expected in the second quarter.

