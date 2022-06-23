Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Sales Volume for May

The Mosaic Company MOS announced sales volume and revenues for May 2022 by business unit.

The Potash segment recorded a sales volume of 744,000 tons in May, down 16.5% from 891,000 tons in the year-ago period. Revenues amounted to $539 million, up around 119.1% from $246 million in the prior-year period.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment’s sales volume dropped 1% to 782,000 tons from 790,000 tons last year. Revenues surged around 133.9% to $786 million from $336 million recorded last year.

The Phosphates segment recorded a sales volume of 462,000 tons, down around 16.5% from 553,000 tons a year ago. Revenues in the segment were $502 million, up around 53.5% from $327 million a year ago.

Shares of Mosaic have soared 60.2% in the past year compared with a 46.2% surge of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it expects higher annual production across its global platform in potash and phosphates. The upside can be attributed to the completed ramp-up of Esterhazy K3, a higher run-rate at Colonsay and recovery of phosphate output from its North American operations. The company forecasts total capital expenditures of $1.3 billion for full-year 2022.

Mosaic expects Phosphate segment sales volumes of 1.9-2.1 million tons and Potash sales volumes of 2.4-2.6 million tons for the second quarter.

The Mosaic Company Price and Consensus

The Mosaic Company price-consensus-chart | The Mosaic Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI, Cabot Corporation CBT and Nutrien Ltd. NTR.

Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,030.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised 40% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 128.9%, on average. ATI has gained around 1% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cabot, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current year has been revised 6% upward in the past 60 days.

Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 9.1% over a year.

Nutrien has a projected earnings growth rate of 174.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 30.7% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.8%. NTR has gained 41.7% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.