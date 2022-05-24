Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Sales Volume for April

The Mosaic Company MOS announced sales volume and revenues for April 2022 by business unit.

The Potash segment recorded a sales volume of 692,000 tons in April, down 6.6% from 741,000 tons in the year-ago period. Revenues were $438 million, up around 121.2% from $198 million in the prior-year period.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment’s sales volume rose 39.9% to 642,000 tons from 459,000 tons last year. Revenues surged around 212.7% to $641 million from $205 million recorded last year.

The Phosphates segment recorded a sales volume of 497,000 tons, down around 33.2% from 744,000 tons a year ago. Revenues in the segment were $524 million, up around 28.7% from $407 million a year ago.

Shares of Mosaic have soared 75.4% in the past year compared with a 57.7% surge of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In its last earnings call, the company stated that it expects higher annual production across its global platform in both potash and phosphates, led by the completed ramp-up of Esterhazy K3, a higher run-rate at Colonsay and recovery of phosphate output from its North American operations. The company forecasts total capital expenditures of $1.3 billion for full-year 2022. It projects selling, general and administrative expenses in the range of $400-$420 million.

Mosaic expects Phosphate segment sales volumes of 1.9-2.1 million tons and Potash sales volumes of 2.4-2.6 million tons for the second quarter. For phosphates, DAP prices on a FOB basis for the second quarter are expected to be $140-$160 per ton higher on a sequential comparison basis. For potash, MOP prices on a FOB basis are expected to be $40-$60 per ton higher sequentially.

The Mosaic Company Price and Consensus

The Mosaic Company price-consensus-chart | The Mosaic Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI, Nutrien Ltd. NTR and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 869.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised 27.3% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 128.9%, on average. ATI has gained around 16.7% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Nutrien has a projected earnings growth rate of 161.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 26.9% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.8%. NTR has gained 68% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Cabot, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current year has been revised 5.2% upward in the past 60 days.

Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 12.9% over a year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.