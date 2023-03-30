Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenue and Sales Volumes, Updates View

The Mosaic Company MOS has disclosed its combined sales volumes and revenue numbers by business unit for January and February 2023.



The company anticipates total sales volumes of the Potash unit for the first quarter to be near the bottom end of the previously provided guidance of 1.8-2 million tons. Moreover, the realized pricing of MOP at the mine is expected to be within $400-$440 per ton.



The company has made no changes to the phosphate guidance, with the estimated sales volumes in the range of 1.7-1.9 million tons being reaffirmed. The realized FOB-based prices of DAP are expected to be within the range of $625-$675 per ton.



MOS reported sales volumes of 1,100,000 tons from its Potash segment for January and February combined, which reflects a 5% rise from the prior-year figure of 1,048,000 tons. The company also revealed combined revenues from this segment of $542 million compared with $604 million reported in 2022. For its Phosphate segment, it announced sales volumes of 1,066,000 tons, which reflects a year-over-year rise of 6.7% from 999,000 tons reported in 2022. Revenues from this segment were $827 million, down 5.3% from the prior-year figure of $873 million.



The company also said sales volumes from its Mosaic Fertilizantes unit were 1,462,000 tons for the combined months, up 31% from the prior-year figure of 1,118,000 tons. Revenues from this segment were $971 million, up 12% from $870 million.



Shares of Mosaic have plunged 32.1% in the past year compared with 30.5% fall of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key picks

Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD and Linde plc LIN. LIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while ZEUS and STLD sport a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Olympic Steel’s shares have gained 33% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS’ current-year earnings has been revised 61% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2% on average.



Steel Dynamic’s shares have gained 32.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD’s current-year earnings has been revised 37.2% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3% on average.



Linde’s shares have gained 9.5% in the past year. The company has an earnings growth rate of 8.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 25% upward in the past 60 days.



LIN topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6% on average.













