Mosaic (MOS) Announces Early Redemption of Notes Worth $450M

The Mosaic Company MOS declared that it has submitted an early redemption notice to the trustee of its $450-million 3.75% senior notes. The notes, due Nov 15, 2021, are anticipated to be called at par on Aug 15, 2021 and expected to lead to an immaterial expenses in the third quarter. The yearly interest expenses on these notes were roughly $17 million.

Mosaic stated that this is its first step in reaching the goal of reducing total long-term debt by $1 billion. The company has generated significant cash flow through disciplined cost management and favorable markets. The cashflow will continue to be allocated in a balanced approach to strengthen the balance sheet, investing in the business and returning capital to shareholders.

Notably, Mosaic ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $692 million, up around 20.6% year over year.Net cash provided by operating activities increased roughly 68% year over year to $318.8 million in the quarter.

Shares of Mosaic have gained 158.5% in the past year compared with 87.7% rise of the industry.

The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects strong fundamental trends witnessed in the last three quarters to continue through 2021. Strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather indicate strong grower economics.

Chinese phosphate exports are expected to remain low in 2021 due to high domestic demand and recent industry restructuring limit supplies available for export.

The company projects $80-$90 per ton improvement in realized prices in the Phosphates segment, sequentially, in the second quarter. In the Potash segment, $20-$30 per ton improvement in realized prices is expected in the second quarter.

