Mosaic (MOS) and AgBiome Team Up to Enhance Soil Health

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced its collaboration with AgBiome to discover, develop and launch biological alternatives to enhance soil fertility.

Mosaic, which is among the prominent players in the fertilizers space along with Nutrien Ltd. NTR, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Yara International ASA YARIY, will leverage its expertise in soil health and product development as well as its world-wide distribution and sales network. The collaboration will also utilize AgBiome's proprietary GENESIS platform that comprises the world's biggest, most diverse, fully-sequenced collection of microbes along with innovative product discovery technology.

Mosaic and AgBiome support the development of innovative agricultural technologies that facilitate farmers to increase nutrient use efficiency and ultimately reduce fertilizer loss to the environment. Both companies are dedicated toward offering sustainable solutions to farmers that meet the present demand without sacrificing food production for the future. The partnership with AgBiome is expected to enhance Mosaic's soil health portfolio.

Mosaic, earlier this month, also announced a strategic partnership with Sound Agriculture to launch a revolutionary nutrient efficiency product. This product is expected to boost yields of major row crops and improve soil health. The two companies will get together for the development and distribution of a proprietary mix of Sound Agriculture’s bio-inspired chemistry and key micronutrients. The partnership enhances Mosaic’s current soil health portfolio, while providing another medium for a comprehensive and well-balanced approach to plant nutrition.

Mosaic, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects improving market dynamics that were witnessed in the second half of 2020 to continue through 2021. For 2021, Mosaic expects depreciation, depletion and amortization of $910-$920 million. The company also anticipates net interest expenses of $180-$190 million for 2021. Capital expenditures are forecast to be around $1.1 billion for 2021.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Yara International ASA (YARIY): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Mosaic Company (MOS): Get Free Report



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.