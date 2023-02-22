Commodities
MOS

Mosaic misses quarterly profit estimate amid lower demand for fertilizers

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

February 22, 2023 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds background, segment figures

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co MOS.N on Wednesday became the latest fertilizer maker to miss fourth-quarter profit estimates amid lower demand for potash and other crop fertilisers.

Although prices of fertilizers such as phosphates and potash decreased towards the end of last year, it did not boost demand as farmers waited for pricing trends to stabilize. Higher prices had curbed demand in early second half of 2022.

Mosaic, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, saw a 11% fall in sales volume for the fertilizer.

Excluding items, the Tampa, Florida-based company reported earnings of $1.74 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $2.26 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

