Mosaic Minerals Launches Diverse Exploration Campaign

May 23, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Mosaic Minerals Corp (TSE:MOC) has released an update.

Mosaic Minerals Corp has announced the commencement of exploration activities across its Mirabelli SM, Maqua SM, Amanda, and Pluton SM projects, aiming to tap into a diverse array of metals and minerals, including gold and lithium. The company is optimistic about making progress after delays caused by last summer’s forest fires. A 670 km helicopter-borne magnetic geophysical survey will be conducted at the Pluton SM project to identify key structures for future exploration work.

