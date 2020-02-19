Mosaic forecasts strong fertilizer demand after challenging 2019

Adds details on outlook, compares with estimates

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co MOS.N expects fertilizer demand to bounce back this year after a delayed planting season as well as a prolonged trade war between the United States and China hurt volumes and prices for potash and phosphate in 2019.

The company, which mines and processes phosphate and potash minerals into crop nutrients, said on Wednesday that recent trends were more favorable with global inventories falling and the market tightening.

Supply of phosphate has also declined as the spread of coronavirus in China forced much of the production in Hubei province to be curtailed or idled.

"China is expected to be a key swing factor for phosphate market fundamentals in 2020," the company said in a statement.

Mosaic's upbeat comments come at a time when some analysts had feared that high inventory levels and slow recovery in prices could hit earnings of fertilizer producers in the first half of 2020.

Canadian rival Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO on Tuesday had reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast full-year earnings below analysts' estimates on weak global demand for fertilizer and lower potash prices.

To combat excess inventory and boost prices, Mosaic had curtailed phosphate production at its Central Florida facility as well as in Louisiana and idled its Colonsay potash mine in Canada.

Mosaic said it had seen a recent improvement in phosphate prices of more than $65 per tonne from the lowest priced sales in December.

Cuts in potash production, which began in the second half of 2019, are bringing the market into balance in 2020, it added. Potash sales volumes fell about 35% in the fourth quarter.

Net loss attributable to Mosaic was $921 million, or $2.43 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $112.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took more than $1.1 billion in charges primarily from writing off the expansion of its potash mine in Canada and a goodwill impairment due to weak phosphate prices.

Excluding items, the loss was 29 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate for a loss of 5 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net sales fell 17.6% to $2.08 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)

