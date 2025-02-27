MOSAIC Earnings Results: $MOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOSAIC ($MOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $2,815,900,000, missing estimates of $2,940,304,142 by $-124,404,142.

MOSAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of MOSAIC stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,080,171 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,610,603

INVESCO LTD. added 3,058,243 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,171,612

BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,836,153 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,712,640

UBS GROUP AG added 2,251,808 shares (+319.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,349,440

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,151,426 shares (+24.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,882,051

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,737,346 shares (+114.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,703,964

AMUNDI removed 1,485,905 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,523,544

