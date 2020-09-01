Dividends
MOS

Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.23, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $18.23, representing a -21.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.18 and a 180.46% increase over the 52 week low of $6.50.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 62.28%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MOS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
  • Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)
  • ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 27.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MOS at 4.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOS

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular