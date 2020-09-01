Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.23, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $18.23, representing a -21.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.18 and a 180.46% increase over the 52 week low of $6.50.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 62.28%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MOS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 27.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MOS at 4.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.