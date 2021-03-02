Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MOS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $30.71, representing a -7.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.23 and a 372.46% increase over the 52 week low of $6.50.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 165.49%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MOS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 35.18% over the last 100 days. RTM has the highest percent weighting of MOS at 4.43%.

