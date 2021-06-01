Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.14, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $36.14, representing a -5.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.23 and a 213.99% increase over the 52 week low of $11.51.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and FMC Corporation (FMC). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 272.35%, compared to an industry average of 43.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MOS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 29.34% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of MOS at 4.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.