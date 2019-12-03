Dividends
MOS

Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.99, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $18.99, representing a -49.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.33 and a 9.39% increase over the 52 week low of $17.36.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -75.24%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOS


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular