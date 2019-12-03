Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.99, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $18.99, representing a -49.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.33 and a 9.39% increase over the 52 week low of $17.36.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -75.24%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

