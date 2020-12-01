Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.96, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $21.96, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.19 and a 237.85% increase over the 52 week low of $6.50.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 116.67%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

