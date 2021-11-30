Mosaic Company (MOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Mosaic Company (MOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.03, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOS was $36.03, representing a -16.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.24 and a 71.49% increase over the 52 week low of $21.01.

MOS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF). MOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.69. Zacks Investment Research reports MOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 499.53%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mos Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MOS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 7.52% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of MOS at 4.37%.

