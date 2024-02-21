Mosaic Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $365.3 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $523.2 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.7% to $3.15 billion from $4.48 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $365.3 Mln. vs. $523.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $3.15 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.

